Lee Ann M. Bedell

March 27, 1956 — Nov. 11, 2019

CHESTERTOWN — Lee Ann M. Bedell, 63, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at her home.

Born March 27, 1956 in Ticonderoga she was the daughter of the late Waters Bedell and Roma (Iocoppi) Bedell of Chestertown.

Lee Ann was a union carpenter and a home health care giver for over 30 years. Lee loved being outdoors, gardening, her flowers and plants, fishing, and of course her pets who miss her deeply.

Besides her father she was predeceased by two brothers, Peter J. Bedell and Terry Bedell. She is survived by her mother, Roma Bedell of Chestertown; her partner of 29 years, Ray Dower of Chestertown; the light of her life her son, Gregory Dower of Chestertown; one brother, Chris (Tina) Bedell of Pottersville; also cousins, nieces and nephews. Lee has many friends and a large extended family who love her and miss her dearly.

Services are private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.

