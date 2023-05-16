Nov. 25, 1938—May 12, 2023

CORINTH – Leatrice (Scott) Murdoch, 84, of Center St., passed away Friday, May 12, 2023 after several months of declining health.

Born on Nov. 25, 1938 at Samaritan Hospital in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Ada (Crogan) Scott. In her early years she lived in Troy, Schaghticoke, and Watervliet.

Lea graduated from Hoosick Valley Central School in 1956 and went to work in Watervliet.

She spent as much time as she could at Hedges Lake each summer, swimming, boating, roller skating and enjoying life.

Lea met Lloyd Murdoch at Hedges Lake and they married in 1962, on the weekend that he came home from Army basic training before heading to Medic training in Texas. After his medic training, the couple were stationed in both Pennsylvania and Hawaii.

Upon completion of active duty, Lea, Lloyd and their daughter settled in Ballston Spa for Lloyd to return to teaching. In 1972, the now family of four settled in Corinth.

In addition to her love of Hedges Lake, she enjoyed attending NASCAR races and camping in their motorhome, going on cruises, shopping, and going to and having garage sales. She loved cats and took in many strays over the years.

For several years, Lea worked at Gaslight Village in Lake George, where she was known as Mom to many.

Besides her parents, Lea was also predeceased by her sister, Janice Diane Tetrault, and a nephew, Brian Tetrault.

Survivors include her husband, Lloyd Murdoch; her daughter, Robbin Murdoch (Bill Wetherbee); her son, Robert Murdoch; and treasured extended family members and friends.

Friends may call from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth with a brief service immediately following the calling hours.

A Committal Service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.