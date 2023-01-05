Leanne Sanderson, age 76, passed away peacefully Jan. 2, 2023 after a courageous battle against cancer with her family and friends by her side.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Sanderson; brother, Ted (Karen) Bullinger; daughters: Tammy (Mike) Linder, Jennifer (Doug) Watson; son, Keith (Tina) Beattie; stepson, Jeff (Melissa) Sanderson; beloved grandchildren; and several nephews; grand-nieces/nephews and predeceased by her son Jeff Beattie.

Spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends brought her the most joy, but she also loved to garden, snuggle with her kitties and fill the kitchen with the wonderful aromas of her cooking and baking (especially her wonderful fudge).

Leanne and family express their sincere gratitude to her wonderful neighbors: Carmen, Pete, etc. and doctors, nurses, caregivers: Patty, Rich and many others, that supported her during this time. She was truly blessed to have you in her life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Rutland VNA & Hospice or Rutland County Humane Society.

A prayer service will be held at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at 3 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Leanne’s life at the Rutland Elks Club at 4 p.m.