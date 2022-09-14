July 14, 1936—Sept. 12, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Leann Smith, age 86, passed away Sept. 12, 2022, at Fort Hudson Health System after a long illness.

Leann was born in Glens Falls on July 14, 1936, to Harold and Ava Sellingham where she was raised and basically stayed her entire life.

She married Karl Smith of Glens Falls and was blessed with five devoted children who “were her life.” In 1972, she achieved her “professional calling” by becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse, graduating from the Glens Falls Hospital School of Nursing. She dedicated herself to not only raising her children but working over 45 years at Glens Falls Hospital. “Raising young nurses as well as teaching them everything she knew. And, in turn, gained much respect from them along the way.” She worked various levels of nursing from ICU Burn Unit to Surgical Nursing. In the last ten years of her career, her nursing knowledge and experience were put to use when she worked as a staffing/bed control monitor for the entire Glens Falls Hospital inpatient setting.

Through the years Leann became friends with colleagues and even patients as they were attracted to her wit, humor, and spunkiness, as she “wasn’t afraid to tell it like it is.” Eventually they shared a bond through the good times and comforted each other through the tough ones as well. There were so many of them it would be next to impossible to name them all. Yet, they will never be forgotten.

Leann’s family devotion continued as she watched her children give her grandchildren. She would not only watch them grow, but attend various games, sporting events, and graduations. Most of all, she loved the vacations with her family and the kids were always happy that their “Grammy” was coming too. She sure loved vacations; going to Maine in the summer and Florida in the winter were her favorites. We were blessed to share these fun times with her.

Left to cherish and reflect on wonderful memories of a caring mother, grandmother, nurse, and friend are: Lorie (Edgar) Griffen, Karl (Kelly) Smith, Kirk (Kim) Smith, Keith (Mia Kaplan) Smith, and Kris (Missy) Smith; her grandchildren: Casey (Ryder) Falk, Joshua (Ariann) Steele, Samantha and Joe Werne, Nathan Smith, Kirk Smith, Jr., Ryan Long, Morgan Smith, Jason Smith, Brittney (Mancial) Ramirez and Cody Briere; her great-grandchildren: Zoey, Anabelle, and Dahlia Falk, Oakly and Shilo Steele, Aubri and Marley Werne, and Taylor Smith; her sister, Pearl “Perky” (Bert) Braymer; along with several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, her sister Janice, her brother-in-law Dave, who were all very special to her.

Special thanks to the staff at S-Wing Fort Hudson and to Leann’s dearest caregivers who gave her their dedication and their love. To Ellen, Colleen, Tina, Mary, and Maria as well as many others, her family will be forever grateful. Thank you to Kilmer Funeral Home for all they did and for the years of collaboration.

In closing, Leann’s wishes were not to have services or a funeral. Leann instead wished for all to take a moment, relax, and have a Miller in her memory.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Leann’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.