Dec. 3, 1949—Nov. 29, 2022

SCHUYLERVILLE — Leah Rae Wells, 72, a resident of Saratoga Springs, passed away peacefully, following a courageous 17-year fight with cancer, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at her home with her loving husband by her side.

She was born in Schenectady, NY, on Dec. 3, 1949, to the late Wilbur and Helen (Eddy) Germain.

Leah was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was welcoming to all and was as strong as they come. She was a 1967 graduate of Schuylerville Central School, where she was active in the Green Sabers and was elected Queen. Leah met her best friend and soulmate, Thomas Wells in Schuylerville and together they shared 54 wonderful years together.

Leah was a diehard NY Yankees and Giants fan, always following her teams on the television and attending games. She enjoyed reading, making crafts, playing Yahtzee, eating out at different restaurants, and was a cat lover. Leah loved to entertain friends and family. She made the most delicious apple pie and apple sauce and she welcomed anyone and everyone at her dinner table.

She will be most remembered for the kind, loving, welcoming person she was.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Malcolm and Bradley Germain, sister, Lorraine Schleede.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Thomas Wells of Saratoga Springs; children: Marcy (Mike) Knowland of West Springfield, MA, Amanda (Chris) Rainieri of Longmont, CO, and Daniel Wells of Saratoga Springs; brother, Paul (Brenda) Germain of Aberdeen, NC; grandchildren: Connor and Breanna Knowland, and Alexander and Juliana Rainieri; sister-in-law, Patricia Wells; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Flynn Bros, Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Avenue, Schuylerville, NY, 12871, with Pastor Brian Dykema officiating.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to her service at the funeral home.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Saratoga Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. The family extends their deep appreciation and gratitude for the excellent care they provided Leah.

