Feb. 7, 1928 — July 23, 2020
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leah B. Sayers, 92, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on July 23, 2020 at her home of old age.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 27, at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64131. Funeral Services will be held at the Lord of Love Lutheran Church, ELCA, 8306 East 171st Street, Belton, Missouri 64012 at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Burial at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Kansas City, Missouri. All services will require a mask and social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital, Boy’s Town, Lord of Love Lutheran Church, Community Assistance Council of Kansas City or St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red House, Maryland.
Leah was born on February 27, 1928 in Garrett County, Maryland. She was born on a farm in a very rural area right on the Maryland and West Virginia border, and was a coal miner’s/farmer’s daughter. Leah put herself through a two-year business school certification process. She eventually rose to the position of Head Librarian for the Minute Man Missile Project and was told by the head engineer it would never have flown without her contributions to the project.
She married in 1964. She had a daughter and two stepsons, Steven Sayers and Joe Sayers of whom she was very fond. Leah and her family moved to South Glens Falls in May of 1968 and remained until October of 1986, at which time they relocated to Kansas City, Missouri. They attended Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. They enjoyed their time there very much due to the natural beauty and sense of community. She worked as a Legal Secretary at McPhillips, Fitzgerald & Cullum and Shook, Hardy & Bacon.
She was very active in and gained great satisfaction from all her church activities. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Sam Sayers; as well as her older brother, William Kyle Bennett; her older sister, Oleta Ujcic; and her younger brother, Donald Bennett. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Lee Sayers and her younger brother, Edgell Bennett.
