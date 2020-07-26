Feb. 7, 1928 — July 23, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leah B. Sayers, 92, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on July 23, 2020 at her home of old age.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 27, at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64131. Funeral Services will be held at the Lord of Love Lutheran Church, ELCA, 8306 East 171st Street, Belton, Missouri 64012 at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Burial at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Kansas City, Missouri. All services will require a mask and social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital, Boy’s Town, Lord of Love Lutheran Church, Community Assistance Council of Kansas City or St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red House, Maryland.

Leah was born on February 27, 1928 in Garrett County, Maryland. She was born on a farm in a very rural area right on the Maryland and West Virginia border, and was a coal miner’s/farmer’s daughter. Leah put herself through a two-year business school certification process. She eventually rose to the position of Head Librarian for the Minute Man Missile Project and was told by the head engineer it would never have flown without her contributions to the project.