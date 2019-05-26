LAKE LUZERNE — The excitement and anticipation of welcoming our child has turned to sorrow and heartfelt loss with the death of our son, Layne Anthony Hawn-Herringshaw on May 22, 2019.
He is survived by his parents, Tylea Hawn and Anthony Herringshaw of Lake Luzerne; Layne's brothers, Colton Vanvalkenburgh and Jayden Arnold; maternal grandparents, Belinda (Timothy Bennett) Stanford of Lake Luzerne and Adam (Casey) Hawn of Lafargeville; paternal grandmother, Roseann (Chad) Spaulding; paternal grandfather, Rodney Herringshaw of South Carolina; maternal great-grandparents, Ronald Stanford of Clayton, Viva Hawn of Lafargeville and Duane Hawn of Denton, Missouri; paternal great-grandparents, Joann (Bernard) Herringshaw; uncles, Zachery Hawn, Kyle Hawn, Joshua Herringshaw and Christopher Herringshaw; aunt, Katti Herringshaw; as well as several additional aunts and uncles.
Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
A prayer service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at the funeral home.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
