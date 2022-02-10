Lawrence W. Washburn, Sr.

May 25, 1934—Feb. 3, 2022

LATHAM — It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Lawrence W. Washburn, Sr., 87, of Latham on Feb. 3, 2022, with his children at his bedside. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary E. Dewey, whom passed on Nov. 19, 2000.

Born in Albany, NY on May 25, 1934, he resided in Latham his entire life and was the son of the late John Frank and Mabel (Wilson) Washburn.

As a young boy and teenager he worked various jobs around Latham including local farms on the traffic circle, service stations, shops and diners.

Larry worked for 38 years as a dedicated postal worker. He was hired as the first letter carrier in Latham and eventually moved inside as a clerk. He finished his last ten years of service at the Newtonville Post Office.

Larry was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Life Member and Ex-Chief of S.W. Pitts Hose Co./Latham Fire Department for 68 years, one month shy of 69, second-longest serving member, social member of Schuyler Heights Fire Co., honorary member of Keeseville Fire Dept., past member of the Past Presidents and Past Chiefs Club of the town of Colonie Fire Services and past member of both Boght Community and North Colonie Volunteer Ambulance. Larry rose to the rank of chief and served the department on the administrative side as Financial Secretary, Treasurer and Member at Large. He also served on numerous committees and enjoyed working the department’s Banquet Hall. He was responsible for the relationship between Latham Fire Department and Ossining Fire Department (sister companies), which continues today. He also enjoyed the 27 years of camping and boating at Riverside Pines Campground on Schroon River in Chestertown and 14 years as a snowbird in Florida, first in Sarasota and later in Fruitland Park. Throughout his lifetime spent in service to his community, Larry made many lasting friendships and relationships locally and beyond that he deeply cared for. He will be forever missed and eternally cherished by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his children: Lori A. Washburn of Latham and Lawrence W. (Carol McDermott) Washburn, Jr. of North Greenbush. Also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and dear close friend Lise Poolet.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his siblings Jean F. Washburn, Lionel F. “Frankie” Washburn (twin), David F. Washburn, and Elmer E. Washburn.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 from 4 p.m.–7 p.m. at Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham.

Funeral service will take place on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Gordon Drake officiating. The procession will pass the Latham Fire Department for the Last Call Ceremony before Interment with full Fire Department Honors at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Colonie.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society at www.mohawnhudsonhumane.com.

For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.