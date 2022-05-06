March 26, 1933—May 4, 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Lawrence W. Presler, 89, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. He was born in Canandaigua, NY on March 26, 1933, to Donald and Josephine Alexander. He was a graduate of Cambridge High School and Albany Business College.

Larry was the Controller of State Equipment, Inc. in Colonie from 1951-1966 and was a realtor for Dorp Homes Real Estate. In 1966 Larry began working for Tufflite Plastics in Ballston Spa where he was Vice President of Finance, retiring in 1990. He was a beloved area landlord for Spa Ventures, Inc. for many years.

Larry was active in many business and social activities including President of Albany National Association of Accountants, Albany National Credit Management Association, The Executive Planning Association, and Saratoga Parent and Teacher Association. He served as Director and Treasurer of the Saratoga American Red Cross, Secretary of Kaydeross Fish and Game Club, and Chairman of the Committees for Saratoga Landlords Association.

Larry was a 50 year member of the Cambridge Mason Lodge, 25 year member of the Saratoga Elks and a lifetime member of the National Hunting Association and National Fishing Association.

Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, auctions, helping people, and being outdoors in nature. He spent many happy days at his camp in Cambridge, NY, where he greeted wildlife. He enjoyed taking photographs and videos. In his later years, Larry enjoyed sci-fi movies, tending to his garden, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife Barbara Presler. Larry is survived by his children: Karen Nolan, Ronald Presler (Barbara), William Presler (Terri Gates), and James Presler; grandchildren: Crystal (Matt), Kathleen (Donovan), Bradley (Natalie), Julie, Michelle (Mark), Erica, and Gabrielle; brother Theodore Presler; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Peter Koledo, Cathy Merrill (Dan) and Steve Ankuda (Ellen); and many great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Monday, May 9, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High St., Ballston Spa. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 4 St. Luke’s Place, Cambridge. Burial will be in Woodlands Cemetery, Cambridge.

The family would like to thank Larry’s home health aides Corin and Patrice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Larry may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children at Processing Center, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394 or online at www.donate.lovetotherescue.org.

Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.