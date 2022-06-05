Feb. 1, 1928—Sept. 9, 2021

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS — Lawrence “Stubby” Carl Pratt, Sr., age 93, of Ocean Springs, MS, passed away on Sept. 9, 2021.

Born in Wilton, NY on Feb. 1, 1928, to Harold and Gladys Pratt as the second of their nine children. He was a graduate of South Glens Falls High School (Class of 1944), served in the U.S. Navy with honors during WWII from 1946 to 1948.

He worked in the construction industry as a master electrician and project manager and received honors from the US Titan-Atlas Missile Program, the California Dept. of Water Resources, and the USN Seabees. He was a Master Freemason, Master of his local Grange, Boy Scout leader, and a lifetime member of the IBEW. He was a devoted member of Christus Victor Lutheran Church in Ocean Springs, where he provided all maintenance needs for many years.

He and Dolly loved square dancing and they were members of the Woolmarket Square Dance Club. He served his Lord fervently throughout his 93 years.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Frances Bertha (Dolly) King Pratt, who has anxiously awaited his arrival at the Golden Gates since 2006; his parents; and stepmother, Amy (whom he adored); and five siblings: Kathryn Stewart, Frederick, Harry, Jimmy, and Gilbert.

He is survived by his three children: Larry Pratt, Jr. (Jessica), Donna Marie Gaida, and Linda Lee Angelilli (Jerry); three siblings: Carol Lynskey (William), Helen Jepsen (Eric), and Bruce Pratt (Christina); seven grandchildren: April, Adam, Aaron, Chris, Lindsey, Sara, Carrie Anne; and seven great-grandchildren: Antonio, Giovanni, Addison, Nicolas, McKenna, Rylan, Cole.

Graveside service will be held on June 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Warrensburg Cemetery, Warrensburg, NY.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

