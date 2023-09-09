June 1, 1935—Sept. 5, 2023

CAMBRIDGE—Lawrence “Sonny” Rowland, 88, of Cambridge, passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at his residence.

He was born in Sandgate, VT on June 1, 1935 the son of the late Walter and Mabel (Skidmore) Rowland. Sonny graduated from Salem Washington Academy and had worked a short time driving school bus for Cambridge Central School. He then worked driving school bus for 10 years with the Greenwich Central School. Sonny served as the Town of Cambridge Highway Superintendent for 17 years. While working at the schools and highway department, he also worked at the Cambridge Valley Livestock Market for 50 years. Sonny would also drive truck for various companies.

Sonny enjoyed his cows and horses. He was very proud of his grandchildren and their accomplishments with their cows and also in the sports they played. Sonny looked forward to the local fairs to see his friends and watch his grandchildren show their cows. He was very proud of his oldest great granddaughter with showing her horse.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his two brothers, who he enjoyed walking to and from Hedges Lake, Clifford “Skip” Rowland and Raymond “Bug” Rowland; two sisters, Shirley Woodcock and Anna Rowland.

Sonny is survived by his wife, Ethyl Mae (Townsend) Rowland; his children: Debbie (Mark) Williams of Averill Park, Lawrence (Julie) Rowland, Walter Townsend, Robert (Jessica) Rowland, all of Cambridge, Greg (Rachel) Rowland of Greenwich; his grandchildren: Brian (Sarah) Townsend of Averill Park, Mark (Lauren) Williams, Jr. of Edgefield, SC, Nick (Molly) Rowland, Alyssa Rowland of Cambridge, Jakob Hahn of Hoosick Falls, Caleb (Sarah) Rowland, Joseph, Zach, Bradley, Shania, Kolin and Jackson Rowland, all of Cambridge and Jeffrey Norton of Greenwich; his great-grandchildren: Sophia, Will, Belle, Vivian, Harper and Chase; a sister, Barbara Rowland of Cambridge and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 16, 2023 at the Shushan United Methodist Church, 1057 County Route 61, Shushan.

Memorial donations in memory of Sonny may be made to the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816.

Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.