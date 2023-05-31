Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Jan. 16, 1936—May 28, 2023

LAKE LUZERNE — Lawrence R. Walker, 87, of Hall Hill Road, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday morning, May 28, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Jan. 16, 1936, in Fort Edward, he was the son of the late George R. and Doris E. (Williams) Walker. Lawrence worked various jobs including construction in the area.

He enjoyed going to auctions, animals, especially raising Bantam Hens. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife of 31 years, Marguerite “Mig” Walker; his siblings: Dorothy Eldridge, Harold Walker, and Richard Walker; a stepdaughter, Wanda Romero, stepson, Larry Beach.

Survivors include his daughters: Penny (Monte Askins) Gilman of Lake Luzerne, Lynn (Stan) Gebo, of Lake Luzerne; stepson, Randy (Tonya) Beach of Hadley, Lee (Barb) Beach of Glenmora, LA; stepdaughter-in-law, Sandy Beach of Clearwater, FL; six grandchildren: Stanley (Jolene), Aaron (Cassie), Nikki, Heidi, Erika, Michelle; several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

A special thank you to Stan Gebo and Mary Allen Ingham for taking such good care of Lawrence.

Contributions in Lawrence’s memory may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.