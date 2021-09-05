Nov. 1, 1933—Aug. 27, 2021
MELBOURNE, FL — Lawrence “Lonnie” E. Allen, the love of his wife’s life, passed away on August 27, 2021 at 87 years.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife and forever companion, Gail A. Allen (Prescott) of 46 years. Lonnie loved his family, playing, watching or reading anything golf, living in Florida and loved to travel the world — which he did with his wife. He was born in Hudson Falls, NY to Bernice E. Allen (Reynolds) and Burton Edson Allen.
In addition to being survived by his loving wife; he is survived by three of his four children: Dale M. Lamont (Allen), Gordon E. Allen, and Donna M. Kransbluky (Allen) and her husband Michael. His son, Stephen L. Allen predeceased him in August 2015. He is also survived by four siblings: Russell B. Allen (wife Sandra), Donald B. Allen (wife Patricia), Barbara Brown (husband William), and Beverly Bisignano (husband Gary).
Lonnie will be remembered by his wife, family and friends as a loving husband and father, a man who loved life, his sense of humor and his sparkling baby blue eyes.
Visitation and services will held in Lansdale, PA at the Huff & Lakjar Funeral Home on September 7, 2021 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. followed by interment at his final resting place in the Woodland Mausoleum at Whitemarsh Memorial Park in Ambler, PA.
A full obituary can be seen at the Beckman-Williamson website and on-line condolences may be left at www.beckmanwilliamson.com.
