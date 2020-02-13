May 24, 1946 — Feb. 10, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Lawrence “Larry” Sansalone, 73, of South Glens Falls, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 after a courageous six month battle with cancer.

Born May 24, 1946 in Haverstraw, Larry was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Alphonso Sansalone.

Larry worked for several years at St. Paul’s Church in Saratoga. He loved all kinds of sporting events and enjoyed listening to Doo-wop music.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, JoAnne Sansalone; his son, Kevin; and his daughters, Paula, Heather, and Kim. Larry is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services and burial will be held privately for the family.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Tower 2 at the CR Wood Cancer Center for all the care and compassion shown to Larry and his family during this difficult time.

Donations in Larry’s memory may be made to the CR Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

