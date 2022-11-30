Aug. 14, 1963—Nov. 16, 2022

STONY CREEK — Lawrence “Larry” Perna, 59, passed away suddenly in his sleep on November 16, 2022.

Larry was born on Aug. 14, 1963 to the late Angelo and Carmela Perna in Point Pleasant, NJ. After graduating from Jackson High School in 1981, he went right into the workforce.

Larry constantly honed his profession as an automotive collision specialist and was determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved.

In addition to the collision industry, he was an accomplished truck driver, equipment operator and chef at his business The Stony Creek Market. He would drop everything to help his family and friends that meant more to him than anything else in the world. If you needed help you knew you could always count on him.

Larry was always busy if he wasn’t in the garage working on cars, he could be found playing billiards, riding his beloved blue Harley, or helping his friends from the local country store, and local biker clubs.

Anyone who knew Larry knew that he was the most loving father anyone could ask for.

In addition to his parents Larry was predeceased by his brother Angelo.

He is survived by a daughter, Emma, of Indian Lake; a son, Larry of Stony Creek; grandson, Orion of Stony Creek; brother, Andy Karen of Laurel; brother, Bill and his wife Diane of Greenwich; brother, Jack and his fiance, Heidi of Gainesville; and sister-in-law, Joyce of Toms River.

Larry will also be incredibly missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that he called his extended family.

Friend’s may call on Larry’s family from 2 p.m.–4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 4 p.m.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.