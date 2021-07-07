Lawrence "Larry" Feola

May 16, 1958—June 18, 2021
GRANVILLE — Lawrence “Larry” Robert Feola passed away on June 18, 2021, following a motorcycle accident.
Larry was born on May 16, 1958, in Queens, NY the son of Dominick and Angelina (Interrante) Feola.
He was a 1976 graduate of West Babylon High School and a 1979 graduate of Suffolk County Community College. He attended the Correction Academy in 1981 and started his career as an officer at Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville, NY. In 1988 he transferred to Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock, NY and made Sergeant in 1989. Larry retired in September of 2006.
Larry’s life outside of work was his daughter and grandchildren. He enjoyed being with his daughter and her friends, whom he treated as his daughters as well. They loved trips to the Great Escape and Skateland. Larry shared his love of music with Nicole and together they attended many concerts. Larry was an avid drummer. And loved to ride his motorcycle. His retirement meant that he could spend more time with his grandsons, which he loved. Ice cream with Grandpa was a favorite treat.
Larry was predeceased by his father Dominick in 1988 and his mother Angelina in 2017. He is survived by his beloved friend and mother of his daughter, Patricia Feola and his pride and joy Nicole Feola (fiance Anthony Hart). He was blessed with two grandsons Anthony Hart, Jr and Jordan Hart. Left to remember him with love are his sisters: MaryAnn Farley (Revis) and Cathy Lucarello (Stephen) and nieces Alyssa and Jessica along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of Larry’s life will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 11AM – 3 PM at 30 Reservoir Road, Fort Edward, NY.
It was Larry’s wish to support Forensic Anthropology Research at the University of Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made by sending a check payable to UT Foundation, 137 Alumni Memorial Building,1408 Middle Drive, Knoxville, TN 37996. On memo line of checks put “Forensic Anthro Support fund, IMO of Larry Feola.” Online gifts may be made at Giving.UT-EDU select Forensic Anthropology Support fund and add memory note for Larry Feola.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY.
