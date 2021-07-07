Lawrence "Larry" Feola

May 16, 1958—June 18, 2021

GRANVILLE — Lawrence “Larry” Robert Feola passed away on June 18, 2021, following a motorcycle accident.

Larry was born on May 16, 1958, in Queens, NY the son of Dominick and Angelina (Interrante) Feola.

He was a 1976 graduate of West Babylon High School and a 1979 graduate of Suffolk County Community College. He attended the Correction Academy in 1981 and started his career as an officer at Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville, NY. In 1988 he transferred to Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock, NY and made Sergeant in 1989. Larry retired in September of 2006.

Larry’s life outside of work was his daughter and grandchildren. He enjoyed being with his daughter and her friends, whom he treated as his daughters as well. They loved trips to the Great Escape and Skateland. Larry shared his love of music with Nicole and together they attended many concerts. Larry was an avid drummer. And loved to ride his motorcycle. His retirement meant that he could spend more time with his grandsons, which he loved. Ice cream with Grandpa was a favorite treat.