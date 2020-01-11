June 20, 1920 — Jan. 9, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Lawrence “Larry” E. Levison, 99, a longtime Hudson Falls resident, passed away peacefully at the Glens Falls Hospital on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.

Born on June 20, 1920 in Norwood, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Cora (MacDonald) Levison.

After graduating from Hudson Falls High School, Larry enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served his country proudly as a Sargent Crew Chief, stationed in Italy and Morocco during World War II. Following his honorable discharge, Larry returned home and worked alongside his father at Levison and Son’s Painting and eventually started his own contracting business in Hudson Falls, Larry’s Contracting, where he was known for always going above and beyond for his clients. Larry later retired from Rich Aluminum in South Glens Falls.

On April 29, 1972, he married Marjorie Tougas. They had been married 48 wonderful years, enjoying traveling to Maine in the summer, Florida in the winter and always remembering their special trip to the Canadian Rockies, as well as golfing and downhill skiing throughout the Adirondacks.