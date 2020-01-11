June 20, 1920 — Jan. 9, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Lawrence “Larry” E. Levison, 99, a longtime Hudson Falls resident, passed away peacefully at the Glens Falls Hospital on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
Born on June 20, 1920 in Norwood, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Cora (MacDonald) Levison.
After graduating from Hudson Falls High School, Larry enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served his country proudly as a Sargent Crew Chief, stationed in Italy and Morocco during World War II. Following his honorable discharge, Larry returned home and worked alongside his father at Levison and Son’s Painting and eventually started his own contracting business in Hudson Falls, Larry’s Contracting, where he was known for always going above and beyond for his clients. Larry later retired from Rich Aluminum in South Glens Falls.
On April 29, 1972, he married Marjorie Tougas. They had been married 48 wonderful years, enjoying traveling to Maine in the summer, Florida in the winter and always remembering their special trip to the Canadian Rockies, as well as golfing and downhill skiing throughout the Adirondacks.
Larry loved to golf with his friends and especially enjoyed fishing in the Adirondacks with his brother, Bob. His pastime was to map out all the rivers and streams he had explored throughout his life. In his later years, you could find Larry gathering nuts and sitting in his backyard feeding the squirrels that would come from near and far to his Mohican Terrace home.
He was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, William Levison; his sister, Norma Levison; and his beloved poodle, Gigi, who we are sure met him at the gates of heaven.
Survivors include his wife, Marjorie Levison; his children, Susan Finch (Howard) of Hudson Falls and James Levison (Eileen) of Alaska; his grandchildren, Jeffrey (Heather) of Alaska, Michael Levison and his fiancé, Emily of Los Angeles; his brother, Robert Levison of Moreau; two nieces, Karen Levison of Moreau and Robin Levison of Mayfield; and his cousins, scattered throughout the north country.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, on the park in Hudson Falls, with Rev. Robert Powhida, officiating.
The Rite of Committal will be in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
