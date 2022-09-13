Oct. 4, 1932—Sept. 7, 2022

HARTFORD — Lawrence “Larry” Burch, 89, of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the home he shared with his daughter and son-in-law.

Born October 4, 1932 in Pawlet, VT, he was the son of the late Frank and Bertha Burch, and the father of Dee Burch, Heide Burch, and Larry Burch, Jr. (who passed in infancy).

Lawrence served in the Unites States Navy as active duty and then reserves from 1955-61. A lifelong farmer, Larry spent his life harvesting crops, in the dairy industry, and finally in the rendering industry. Larry loved driving around visiting farms and chatting with his fellow farmers.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife Bessie Burch; brothers: Howard Burch and Kenneth Burch; sisters: Barbara Allen, Mary Lou Gilchrest, and Joyce Burch; and grandson Morgan Harrington. He is survived by his brother, Richard Burch; sisters: Beverly Tatko, Kay Moss and Susan Diskiewicz; daughter, Dee Burch; daughter, Heide Burch and her husband Michael Maiolo; grandchildren: Travis Hall, Ryan Hall, Cheyenne Harrington, and Colton Pitcheralle; great-grandchildren: Kaden Hall and JC Lynch; and many nieces and nephews.

Larry will be laid to rest at Morningside Cemetery in Hartford at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life to be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Hartford Firehouse, Route 40, Hartford.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.