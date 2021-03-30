Lawrence "Larry" Bickford

Larry worked for Imperial Mill until he began farming his aunt and uncles farm for several years. He was a farmer to the true sense of the word. Later, Larry and Barb bought their own farm in Durkeetown and lived there several years until illness forced them to leave the farm. They then moved to Fort Edward where he and Barb lived a beautiful life and he started working for the Fort Edward School as the building and grounds supervisor and a bus driver. Larry also started his own A/C and Refrigeration business and did not completely retire until the age of 83. Over the years he also worked for as Fort Edward Village Justice of the Peace.