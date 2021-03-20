Lawrence "Larry" Bennett

He graduated from Hadley-Luzerne Central School in 1958 as Salutatorian. He received his Bachelor’s in Social Science from SUNY Plattsburgh in 1964 and his Master’s in Education from SUNY Plattsburgh in 1969. He had additional course work from SUNY Albany and Indiana University. He taught History in the Glens Falls City School District for 33 years where he also sat as Chairman of the Social Studies Department for 10 years. He served 19 years for the Warren County Sheriff’s Department as a special deputy. He was on the Town Council for Lake Luzerne for 16 years and was the Lake Luzerne Town Supervisor for eight years.

A larger-than-life local icon and described by many as one of the kindest and most gentle souls. He took pride and great joy to create places in the area for people to enjoy. During his term as Supervisor of Lake Luzerne some of his favorite accomplishments were acquiring money from the State to build the boat launch on East River Drive, rebuilding of the local historical Bow Bridge, moving the Old School House into town and creating it as an historical site, gaining town ownership of the basketball and tennis courts and the property surrounding it. He was most proud of helping the town purchase the land to develop the town beach and park and securing the approval to use the Harris Trust Land for educational use and environmental studies. His love for Lake Luzerne and the desire for others to enjoy the beauty of the area was always on his mind and as a local business owner he was especially interested in building the local tourist industry.