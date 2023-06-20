May 15, 1960—May 11, 2023

FORT EDWARD — Lawrence Joseph “Bub” Dorsey, 62, passed away on May 11, 2023 in Thailand.

Born in Glens Falls on May 15, 1960, he was the son of the late Frank and Barbara (Bahr) Dorsey.

He was a graduate of Fort Edward High School. Bub earned is Electrical and Mechanical Engineering degree from the State University of New York Delhi.

Bub worked as a Sub Sea Service Manager and Operation Engineer and recently worked for Cameron Industires as a Senior Engineering Specialist.

On August 30, 2001, Bub married Thaksina “Yui” in Bangkok, Thailand.

Along with his parents, Bub is predeceased by his step-mother, Bertha Ruth Dorsey.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Thaksina “Yui”; daughter, Barbara Dorsey; siblings: Patricia Ives (Peter), Michael Dorsey (Roxane), Frank Dorsey (Patricia), James Dorsey (Cindy), and Patrick Dorsey (Sarah); a special cousin, Tawn Whittemore (Larry); along with many nieces nephews and cousins.

At the family’s request, there will be no calling hours.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday June 21, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 12—3 p.m. at the Idle Hour Club, Fort Edward.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.