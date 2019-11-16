Feb. 6, 1943 — Nov. 12, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Lawrence J. Moak, 76, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness, with his wife by his side.
He was born on Feb. 6, 1943 in South San Francisco, California to the late Phyllis (Catalfamo) and James Moak.
Larry graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls in 1961. He was a gifted athlete in baseball and football, earning him many accolades and awards; The Donnelly award was his most cherished for football. After graduating high school he earned a full baseball scholarship to Bethel College in Tennessee. His talent garnered the attention of the New York Mets and he was invited to try out for the team. He was offered a placement on their AA team as a pitcher, but due to an injury was unable to follow his dream.
In 1962, he married his sweetheart, Ilene Hamel. Together they raised their three children, Michael, Stephanie and Jennifer. Larry coached Mike from t-ball to senior leagues, sharing his love of baseball. While president of Hudson Falls Little League, he was able to get Baltimore Orioles’ Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson to speak at their awards ceremony and meet with area little leaguers.
Larry worked 33 years at Niagara Mohawk and was very active in the union. He started out as a shop steward and worked his way to vice president of their local, and chairman of the regional executive board. He made many lifelong friends at work and shared years of hunting, fishing and later coffee club with the guys.
He dedicated his life to working hard and providing for his family. It was very important to him to instill in his children a strong sense of family and a good work ethic. He pushed everyone to do their best. One of his favorite sayings was “you have to be tougher than the wood you are cutting.” He never gave up on anything.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his Uncle James and Aunt Marjorie Catalfamo, who raised him like a son; aunts, Carmella Catalfamo and Florence Weber; his Uncle John Catalfamo and cousin, Angelo (Chuck) Catalfamo, who were like brothers to him; also uncles, Carl, Tony and Louis Catalfamo; and aunts, Mary Schenk and Frances Bonnoyer.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Ilene; his children, Michael Moak (wife, Stacy), Stephanie Ball (husband, William) and Jennifer French (husband, Matthew); his grandchildren, Christopher Moak, Kara Moak, Erica (French) Jensen (husband, Trevor), Dylan Ball and Nathan French; and his great-granddaughter, Alyssa Collins.
A heartfelt thanks to all who helped Larry through his illness, the kind nurses and doctors at Glens Falls Hospital, Dr. Mihindu, the staff at the Renal Center and his home caregivers.
Friends and family are invited to calling hours from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. A service will be held immediately after calling hours. A burial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward. A reception will be held at the family home immediately after.
Those who wish to send a remembrance in Larry’s name can send a donation to Hudson Falls Little League, 34 East Laclaire St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
