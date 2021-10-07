March 27, 1952—Sept. 27, 2021

WHITEHALL — Lawrence “Hermie” W. Jones, 69, of Whitehall, NY, passed away unexpectedly in Lafayette, CO on Monday, September 27, 2021.

He was born on March 27, 1952 in Granville NY, the son of the late Lawrence H. and Mable I. (Ablett) Jones.

Hermie lived a full and colorful life, if you knew him then you knew all of his stories he had to tell. He loved like no other and always had a joke or hilarious one-liner to make you laugh. You knew he loved you if these jokes or his one-liners were directed toward you. His quirky personality will be missed by many and will forever live on by all the lives he touched.

Hermie was a very passionate person, he showed this through his many hobbies. He spent many years oil painting, making jewelry and putting everything he had into building and designing his custom motorcycles with his son.

His biggest passions were his children: Gregg Jones, Colorado Springs, CO, Jerrick Jones, Whitehall, NY, Allison Jones and her husband Nathaniel Persons, Lafayette, CO; and his four grandchildren: Chuan Reyes, Lyla Jones, Ryder and Frances Persons. Aside from his children and grandchildren, he is survived by his two sisters: Linda Chaplin, and Lisa Rozell; along with many nieces, nephews; and friends.