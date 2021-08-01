GUILDERLAND — Lawrence H. Daly, PhD, left us alone at home in the twilight of his 90th year July 21, 2021.

Larry attended a primitive one-room school with siblings and cousins as classmates and their Aunt Maggie the only teacher for all grades. Students worked together getting firewood for stove, water from the well and sharing the privy. After graduating from Hudson Falls High School, Larry earned a Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree from UAlbany (then Albany State Teacher’s College) where he also received varsity letters in baseball and soccer.

He then completed a PhD in Inorganic/Analytical Chemistry at RPI. And returned to UAlbany to teach chemistry for the next 50 years as the small college evolved into the university it is today. Larry looked forward to new freshmen every fall, advised almost every student going through the chemistry department, and was committed to their success. He co-authored several published research papers and a textbook that is now a classic reference. He was a member of the American Chemical Society, Sigma Xi and Kappa Delta Rho Fraternity.