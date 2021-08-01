GUILDERLAND — Lawrence H. Daly, PhD, left us alone at home in the twilight of his 90th year July 21, 2021.
Larry attended a primitive one-room school with siblings and cousins as classmates and their Aunt Maggie the only teacher for all grades. Students worked together getting firewood for stove, water from the well and sharing the privy. After graduating from Hudson Falls High School, Larry earned a Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree from UAlbany (then Albany State Teacher’s College) where he also received varsity letters in baseball and soccer.
He then completed a PhD in Inorganic/Analytical Chemistry at RPI. And returned to UAlbany to teach chemistry for the next 50 years as the small college evolved into the university it is today. Larry looked forward to new freshmen every fall, advised almost every student going through the chemistry department, and was committed to their success. He co-authored several published research papers and a textbook that is now a classic reference. He was a member of the American Chemical Society, Sigma Xi and Kappa Delta Rho Fraternity.
Baseball with the Smiths Basin Athletic Club was a highlight of his youth, as was the toy chemistry set in the barn. He built toys like an opaque projector for his children, and was carpenter, cabinetmaker, plumber, electrician, landscaper, painter and anything else for his busy, growing family. He enjoyed building electronic devices, classical music, particularly opera, mystery books, kittens, and coffee.
Larry is the son of the late T. Brian and Dorothea (Finn) Daly and is also predeceased by his twin brother Timothy B. (late Cathy) Daly, brother James Daly, and sisters Dorothy Truesdale and Mary Lou Sweet.
He is survived by his spouse of 60 years Salome “Sally” (Szwajkos) Daly; children: Susan Daly (Frank) Therio, Audrey E. Daly (fiancee Michael Gilman), and Timothy M. (Wanda) Daly; his grandchildren: Isaias Therio and Quinlan Daly; his sister, Ann (Richard) Dingman; his sister-in-law, Carol (late James) Daly; and his many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at St. Joseph Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in the family plot, historic Sandy Hill and Fort Edward Union Cemetery, Fort Edward.
Contributions in Larry’s memory are suggested to: Union Cemetery, Special Fund, 8 Schuyler St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839 or to the Old Fort House Museum, PO Box 106, Fort Edward, NY12839 and/or WMHT radio.
A Mass for Larry’s 90th birthday will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Monday, September 12, 2021 at All Saints Catholic Church, 16 Homestead Street (across from UAlbany entrance), Albany, NY.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. For online condolences and to view Larry’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.