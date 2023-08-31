Dec. 31, 1957—Aug. 18, 2023
CANASOTA—It is with a heavy heart that we have had to say goodbye to Lawrence Gerald Traver, Sr., 65, who passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 18, 2023 at his home in Canasota, NY. Larry was born on December 31, 1957 to Constance Doyle Shelton and the late Gerald Traver. He was a graduate of the Fort Edward High School in 1976.
Larry served a combined eight years in the U.S. Army and National Guard.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed spending time in the woods with his son and was looking forward to the day he could take his grandsons out hunting. You could always find Larry having a conversation about the “big one” that he got.
He always said his greatest accomplishment in life was having a son and two grandsons.
Larry was predeceased by his father, Gerald Traver and his grandparents: Hazel (Grant) Ketchum, Lauren Traver, Ralph and Jessie (Bombard) Doyle. Larry leaves behind to cherish his memory, his son, Lawrence Traver, Jr. and his fiance, Colleen Barrett; his mother, Constance (Jeff) Shelton; stepmother, Mabel Traver; his four sisters: Lynn Traver, Jackie (Bob) Shovah, Jill (Gary) Corlew, Michelle Traver; and his two grandsons: Hunter and Ryder Traver; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
To honor Larry’s wishes there will no be services.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the charity of one’s choice.
