Lawrence F. 'Larry' Kath

Larry graduated from Bishop Luden in Syracuse in 1966 and immediately enlisted in the Coast Guard serving four years. After being honorably discharged he enrolled in Syracuse University where he received his BA in Business Administration. In later years, he went on to receive his MBA from SUNY Albany. Larry worked his entire accounting career in manufacturing retiring in January 2019 from Kintz Plastics in Howes Cave. Larry was very active in the Greenwich Lions Club acting as their treasurer for the past 32 years receiving the Melvin Jones Fellowship award for his humanitarian work with the club. When Larry wasn’t working, he was outside digging in his gardens, spending time with his family, taking off to Maine for those cherished long weekends throughout the year and of course following SU football and basketball.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen, and together they raised their combined family whom he loved spending time with and hearing about their lives. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Jason Thomas of Saratoga, Jennifer (Erik) Bruhns of Clifton Park, Kerry Smith of Saratoga and Tyler Kath (Cate) of Dover, New Hampshire. In addition, he is survived by his 12 grandchildren, Ben Bruhns and his companion, Jess, Dylan Lawrence Bruhns and his fiancé, Lacy, Dylan Riley Bruhns, Morgan Bruhns, Ethan Bruhns and his companion Emily, Dustin Bruhns and his fiancé Brianna, Ely Bruhns, Stella Bruhns, Sebastian Smith, Sylas Smith, Ayla Kath and Elyse Kath; and his two great-grandchildren, Riley and Elsie Bruhns. He will be greatly missed by his sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Tom Wieczorek of Syracuse; and his cousin, Susan Kath and her family in Brooklyn; his sisters-in-law, Marilyn Rogers (Ben) of Easton, Susan Douglas of Saratoga, Brenda Facin (Dino) of Greenwich; and his brother-in-law, Glen (Steve) Townsend (Heidi) of Greenwich. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. And last but not least his adoptive brother, Paul Flood and his wife, Linda, of South Glens Falls. Besides being just buds, Paul was there every time Larry needed any assistance over their almost 40-year friendship and especially the last eight years. Larry always said if Paul couldn’t figure it out no one could. From our entire family thank you so much for being that steadfast friend even when Lar tried your patience to the limit when he wasn’t feeling at his best. Lastly thank you to Dr. Stoutenberg and his staff at the CR Wood Cancer Center who gave us many more years with Larry than expected and to the Irongate Family Practice staff for their support and compassion, but especially to Laurie Dennison who is an angel on earth whom Larry adored.