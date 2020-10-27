Lawrence E. Corbett, Jr.

During his time in the Assembly, Mr. Corbett was a majority Republican in a house then controlled by Republicans, serving alongside his longtime friend, then-Assemblyman Richard J. Bartlett of Glens Falls. In 1972, he left Albany when he was defeated in a Republican primary by Gerald B. Solomon of Queensbury, who went on to win three terms in the Assembly before being elected to Congress.

At home in Fort Edward, Mr. Corbett became the lead attorney in the formation of the Washington County Sewer Agency that established municipal sewer service in his community and Hudson Falls in the 1970s. His close relationship with Mayor “Muff” Nassivera of Hudson Falls assured the construction of 18 million-dollar Washington County Sewer District o. 2. He served as Fort Edward Village Attorney for 11 years in the 1970s and early 1980s.

Aside from his public responsibilities, he maintained a private law practice for more than half a century. A member of the Warren County Bar Association for 60 years, he was honored in 2004 with the distinguished Charles Evans Hughes Award. In 2010, his colleagues on the Washington County Bar Association honored Mr. Corbett, their former president, with the Albert J. Berkowitz Award for his lifetime service and dedication to the law and citizens of Washington County.