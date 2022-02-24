Laurie M. Fifield

Oct. 5, 1955—Feb. 15, 2022

SALEM — Laurie M. Fifield, 66, of Salem, passed away Tuesday morning, Feb. 15, 2022 at her home following a battle with cancer and received her angel wings.

Laurie was born Oct. 5, 1955 in Troy, NY. She went on to receive her LPN license and was a well-known nurse in the area. She worked Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge, Glens Falls Hospital and retired from Saratoga Hospital.

She loved having family get togethers at the house and always looked forward to having Thanksgiving and cooking for everyone! She really enjoyed cooking breakfast for the boys during hunting season! She was all about family and loved everything about her family. Her son Ryan was her pride and joy and always went above and beyond for him. Their bond was like no other. She always said I’m proud of my boys: Ryan Fifield, Greg Fifield, Mason Durrin, Mikey DeCota, Jimmy DeCota, Travis Smith, Chris Fifield, Roy Fifield.

She loved having coffee with her twin sister, Linda Durrin and shopping with her niece, Marcie Wielt who she considered a daughter. Her fur baby, Maggie was by her side at all times and she loved Maggie and spoiled her all the time. She also spoiled her two fur grand babies: Dakota and Chili. Laurie married Fred Lowery of Ballston Spa in 2017 and shared many special times together.

Laurie is survived by her loving husband, Fred Lowery of Ballston Spa; her son who was her pride and joy, Ryan Fifield of Salem; her loving twin sister Linda (Reggie) Durrin of Salem; her sisters-in-law: Helen DeCota of Argyle, Freda Fifield of Salem, Dianne Keys of Salem; and Greg (Suzy) Fifield of Fort Edward, Chris (Amanda) Fifield of Salem, and Mason Durrin of Gansevoort who she considered her sons; Marcie Wielt; and also several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Laurie was predeceased by her loving husband, Richard J. Fifield of Salem; an infant grandson; parents, Patrick and Rita (Grignon) DeCota of Salem, brothers: Patrick Michael DeCota of Argyle, Gary DeCota of Salem; sister, Elizabeth Beagle of Salem; and daughter-in-law, Alicia Fifield of Salem.

Calling hours are from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at the Salem United Methodist Church, 29 West Broadway, Salem. A service will begin at noon with Rev. Hannah Mudge officiating.

Interment will follow at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

Memorial contributions in memory of Laurie may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To offer condolences to the Fifield family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Funeral arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.