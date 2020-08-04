Oct. 22, 1920 — July 31, 2020

GRANVILLE — Laurence E. Andrews passed away on the family farm at the age of 99, holding hands with his beloved Annabelle on July 31, 2020 during the Hour of Great Mercy.

Laurence was born on Oct. 22, 1920 on the family farm the son of Ensign and Elnora (O’Connor) Andrews.

He assumed responsibility for the operation of the farm during his senior year of high school when his father was killed in an accident.

He was a farmer for 30 years, then became a loan officer for Key Bank N. A. for 15 years.

In retirement, he and Annabelle enjoyed many trips and cruises including to the Holy Land, Ireland, Hawaii, and Alaska.

Larry was a Rotarian. He served the Town of Granville and Washington County as a Justice of the Peace, a town supervisor, county budget officer and Chairman of the Board of Supervisors. He also served on the Hospital Committee for the former Emma Laing Stevens Hospital and the Board of SUNY Adirondack. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Granville and served as a Deacon for many years.