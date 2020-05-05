× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nov. 19, 1936 — April 22, 2020

NAVARRE, FL — Laurence Alan Gibson, 83, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, April 22, 2020 in Navarre, Florida.

Born Nov. 19, 1936 in South Hartford, Larry was the only son of the late Laurence Edward Gibson and Cora Ward Gibson. Larry married his lifelong love and the girl who lived across the street, Carolyn Mercure, enjoying more than 61 years of a wonderful marriage.

Larry graduated from Hartford Central School in 1954 where he played and lettered in soccer, basketball, and baseball. He passed on his love of sports to his children and grandchildren. He later attended Clarkson College and spent the majority of his 30-year career with General Electric where he worked as a Tool & Die Maker, Computer Programmer, and Manager of Data Processing. His career took him away from the small town of his roots to Boston, Massachusetts, Columbia, South Carolina, Portsmouth, Virginia, Bloomington, Indiana, and Decatur, Alabama, where he retired. Mrs. Gibson operated numerous childcare centers and Mr. Gibson was her unofficial assistant and role model to countless children over the years.