Nov. 19, 1936 — April 22, 2020

NAVARRE, FL — Laurence Alan Gibson, 83, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, April 22, 2020 in Navarre, Florida.

Born Nov. 19, 1936 in South Hartford, Larry was the only son of the late Laurence Edward Gibson and Cora Ward Gibson. Larry married his lifelong love and the girl who lived across the street, Carolyn Mercure, enjoying more than 61 years of a wonderful marriage.

Larry graduated from Hartford Central School in 1954 where he played and lettered in soccer, basketball, and baseball. He passed on his love of sports to his children and grandchildren. He later attended Clarkson College and spent the majority of his 30-year career with General Electric where he worked as a Tool & Die Maker, Computer Programmer, and Manager of Data Processing. His career took him away from the small town of his roots to Boston, Massachusetts, Columbia, South Carolina, Portsmouth, Virginia, Bloomington, Indiana, and Decatur, Alabama, where he retired. Mrs. Gibson operated numerous childcare centers and Mr. Gibson was her unofficial assistant and role model to countless children over the years.

The couple moved to Florida in 2009 to be near family. Larry never fully retired as he and Carolyn astonished many into his eighth decade helping their son in the locker installation business, which took them across the southeast. Pop's hobbies included attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events, woodworking and travel. He enjoyed listening to country music, coaching, casino gaming, watching Westerns on television, being married to his lifetime love, and from his garage domain, building furniture and other things. Larry had a great sense of humor and an easy laugh. The Gibson home remained a popular gathering spot for family and friends at Thanksgiving where great memories were made and shared. Pilgrims and Native Americans gathered around the legendary teepee in celebration and gratitude The couple have four children: Larry Gibson (Genie) of Vestavia Hills, Alabama; Patty Gibson of Hartselle, Alabama; Dawn Gibson Vatter (Tom) of Navarre Beach, Florida; Bryan Gibson (Katherine) of Atlanta, Georgia. His favorite people called him "Pop" and are his grandchildren: Brett Gibson, Troy Gibson, Daryn Raley (Hannah), Marleah Gibson, Thomas Vatter, Rachel Vatter, Sabrena Kelchak (Jay), Sedona Gibson, Jasmine Raley Hoggle and great-grandchildren Sydney Kelchak, Brooke Kelchak, Heidi and Rowyn Raley.

He has two surviving siblings: Virginia Robbins and Becky Arlen (Casey), both of South Hartford. Larry is also survived by in-laws: Alan Mercure, Janet Kurtz, Martha Lyng (Willy) and Kathy Kilpatrick (John), nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to the pandemic, memorial services and burial in Hartford will be held and posted at a later date.

Local arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St. Argyle. For online condolences and to view Laurance's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

