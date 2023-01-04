FORT ANN — Lauren Heather Temple, passed away on Nov. 17, 2022 in Schenectady, NY.

At the age of six months, Lauren was lovingly taken into the Temple family and became their second adopted child. From conception she had struggled to survive abuse, neglect and abandonment by her birth mother. Her new family showed her the care and love she had never known. She was baptized by her Grandpa Temple who was an Episcopal priest in Albion, NY.

Lauren proved her great intelligence with her daily journaling, poetry, and prose. Her words painted a picture of her overwhelming emotional struggle. At one point in her young life she asked, “what is wrong with me?”

She spent the rest of her life fighting the demons that had been planted in her being before birth.

At 3 years of age, she had her first ride on “Poo Bear,” a gentle schooling horse at Jan-San acres in Kingsbury. From that day on she was devoted to her love of horses. At home Lauren had her own horse, named Rusty. She competed in horse shows, jumping and horsemanship, winning many awards and ribbons. She was fearless on a horse and rode horses that others would not attempt.

In the 4th grade she excelled in math. Her devoted teacher, Jerry Anne Spring, introduced her to tutoring her fellow classmates that were struggling with math. Lauren loved Mrs. Spring who remained a wonderful role model for her.

Lauren married at 16, had her first child Alexis and was subsequently divorced. Over the next 12 years she birthed 3 more daughters and one son. All of whom were adopted by devoted and loving families. Alexis was adopted and raised by her grandparents, Maureen and Robin Temple. With each child, Lauren sought professional counseling from Dr. Rosemarie Amendolia in an attempt to overcome her demons and be a good mother to each. She loved all her children and worked diligently in various programs for many years, never giving up hope that someday she could be part of their lives.

Lauren is survived by her parents, Maureen and Robin Temple; and her five children, Alexis M. Temple, Alycya Dunham, Ceirra Varin, and Nevaeh and Noah Badey; Her sister, Kristen, passed away in April 2020. Kristen’s children are Marley McPherson, Ahayla R. Temple and Arion R. Temple. Marley gave birth to Novaleigh McPherson two months after her mother passed.

Throughout her life, Lauren had many friends who provided her with positive experiences. Often helped her through her most difficult times. Amongst them, Elizabeth ( Hamblin) Dean), Shanna (Gaulin) Steele, Kaitie (Balsir) Johnson, Kansas Miller and Sherice Dillon.

During periods of wellness Lauren was a wonderful caregiver to her friends’ children.

Calling hours will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc, 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls, where a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. with The Very Reverend Nancy Goff officiating.

