Lauren Elizabeth Powers

Oct. 27, 1996 - Sept. 5, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS/COHOES — Lauren Elizabeth Powers, 24, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Born on October 27, 1996, in Framingham, MA, she was the daughter of Andre and Catherine (Supski) Powers.

Lauren graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 2015.

Lauren was a force to be reckoned with. She lived life according to her rules. Her smile lit up the room. Her laugh was infectious. Her voice was boisterous.

Lauren loved her family and friends more than anything. She was always willing to help anyone who needed anything. She was so very compassionate.

Lauren loved the outdoors. She especially loved hiking with her brothers. She loved her cats, Mookie and Lily. She was a houseplant enthusiast with over 20 plants in her home. She was an artist. Her passion and enjoyment of art first developed in middle school. She was an avid fan of live music.

Lauren was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Conrad Supski; her aunt, Elizabeth Supski.