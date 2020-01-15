Laura M. “Nana” Smith

In 1970, Nana went back to work but at a different job. It was in this new position in which she found her calling. For the next 39 years she was a teacher’s aide in the Fort Edward Elementary School, surrounded by children all day. During this time, we estimate that she gave out at least 10,000 hugs since no child could cross her path without being swept up in one of her signature hugs, complete with a kiss or two on the cheek. Sadly, for many of these children it was the only hug they ever received, a fact that was never lost on Nana. Each one of us could tell you story after story of finding Nana rummaging through the depths of a closet, pulling out coats and hats and mittens, because a child or two had come to school that day without a coat, hat or mittens. Nana also made sure that she always had some “extra” change in her purse, just in case she spotted a child in the cafeteria without an ice cream treat while the other kids at that table had some. God forbid that a child should go without ice cream on Nana’s watch! Her relationship with the children that she encountered each day was something special, and in addition to her own kids, she was blessed with an entire village of children! She was “Mrs. Smith” to this extended family, and they were her kids, each and every one of them special to her in their own right and way. She knew all of them by name and couldn’t walk down the street without being besieged by shouts of “Mrs. Smith! Mrs. Smith!” when spotted by one of them. How much she was loved by these children was demonstrated a few months after she stopped working (in her 80’s!) when a child came to her door at Halloween. This holiday was very special to Nana, and she absolutely loved the non-stop parade of ghosts and goblins who came to her door for a treat and of course, a hug. On this particular Halloween, a little boy approximately 7 years old came to the door and was greeted by Nana. She loved trying to guess who the child was behind the mask, but on this night the child didn’t give her a chance. As soon as he saw his Mrs. Smith, he whipped his mask off and threw it on the floor. Steeling his arms at his side and clenching his fists, he blurted out “I want you back at school!” after which he collapsed into Nana’s arms, sobbing big tears. True to her form, she hugged that child until he was calm again, and then she gave him extra helpings of candy before sending him back out the door to his waiting mother.