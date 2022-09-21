Laura Lee Conway

Oct. 3, 1966—Sept. 18, 2022

KATTSKILL BAY—Laura loved any kind of social gathering with friends, but she was also content at home as long as there was a fire going, candles lit, a dog on her lap, and a glass of red wine. Among other things, she was a bookworm, an animal lover, and a loyal friend.

Laura loved and was loved by her family and friends. Her doting husband, L. Joseph Conway of Kattskill Bay, NY, was her life partner. They enjoyed over 33 years of marriage with hundreds of miles of snowy trails, numerous sunny lake days, and nights full of music and dancing. Joe and Laura raised a daughter, Jordyn Conway (Andrea Palmer) of Glens Falls, NY. Laura and Jordyn loved spending time at the barn with the horses (George), meeting up for an impromptu hour of retail therapy, and watching their favorite movies.

Laura was also especially loved by her sisters, brother, nieces, and nephew; Linda (Patrick) Murphy of Arlington, VA, and their children: (Hannah, Joshua, and Clare); Lisa (Bradley) Hales, or Culpeper, VA, and their children: (Lydia and Abigail); Alex (Jean) Luniewski of Gallupville, NY and their children: (Samatha and Megan); and Theresa Luniewski of Wake Forest, NC and her children (Rori and McKinley).

Laura’s life will be remembered at The Queensbury Hotel on Friday, September 23, 2022, with calling hours from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM and a ceremony from 5:00 PM to 6:15 PM, followed by a social hour. A private burial will take place at the Gallupville Rural Cemetary on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

In honor of Laura’s life, donations can be made to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer—Adirondacks, In Memory of Laura L. Conway (http://main.acsevents.org/goto/LauraLConway).