LAKE GEORGE — Laura L. Bardin “Lolly” passed away April 3, 2022 at Saratoga Hospital after fighting long-term illness.

Laura is survived by her only child Ryan C. Bardin and wife Britt; her mother Carol Mitchell; her brothers: Ralph Bardin and wife Margaret, Randy Bardin and wife Sue, Arthur Bardin, Al Bardin and his longtime partner Annie; her sisters: Karen Reynolds, Donna Bardin “Bubba” and her longtime partner Val, Sally Bardin “the baby”; her longtime best friend Sue Baker; her favorite cousin Kellie Bardin; and aunt Jeanette Bardin; plus many other life long friends, nieces and nephews.

Laura was known for making the most of what you have and would say “I’m not here for a long time, I’m here for a good time.” Laura is known for her talent on the pool table, making game-winning bank shots while competing on Lawrence Street Tavern Woman’s Pool League. She had the ability to karaoke “House of the Rising Sun” better than the original artist. Her secret hot dog sauce that she never shared the recipe.

Laura’s love and compassion consisted of doing for others, being surrounded by animals; taking pictures of life’s moments; fishing day or night and absolutely loved her music. She had an uncanny way of betting “ponies” and “trots,” often time winning.

Laura had a 20-year career in personal home care for the elderly.

Laura’s life will be Celebrated June 24, 2022 at her residence. Celebration starts at 2 p.m., spreading of ashes at 6 p.m. with continued celebration through the evening.

