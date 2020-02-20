April 8, 1964 — Feb. 17, 2020
GREENWICH — Laura J. Sargent passed away peacefully Feb. 17, 2020 at the age of 55 after a brief fight with lung cancer. While she ultimately fell she did not give in without fighting with everything she had. Laura was predeceased by her father, Henry Fitzgerald; sisters, Cindy and Christene Critelli; grandparents, Charles and Charlotte Simon and Glen and Arlene Fitzgerald; and her Aunt Linda Godfrey.
Laura is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Jerry W. Sargent Sr.; mother, Rosalie Fitzgerald (Simon); her only son, Jerry W. Sargent Jr.; daughter-in-law, Bonny Sargent (Lebrecht); brother, Michael Fitzgerald; nieces, Heather and Amanda; nephews, John and Joshua; sister, Brenda Critelli; Jerry and Bonnie Simon, Bill Godfrey and family; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Special thanks to her coworkers and faculty at Schuylerville School, Rob Dewey, Kristina Peregrim, Shannon Vallee, the doctors and nurses at Glens Falls Hospital and Connie and Brad Anderson.
She wishes to be remembered for her love of children and her years of hard work at both Greenwich and Schuylerville schools. In her free time, anyone who spent time with her knew she loved to be outside, whether it was working in her garden, watching her hummingbird feeders, building her prized fish pond, or just generally being outside no matter the weather.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no funeral or service, her family just asks due to her love of nature, plant a flower in her name or take in the beauty of this world and feel a moment of peace.
Laura lived a full life and was loved by those she touched, through work or life in general. She leaves behind a legacy of love and strength unmatched by few. Those who knew her know of her strength and stubborn nature, never daunted by what life threw her way, surviving car crashes and loss, holding her head high. Some will remember her as the “crazy” lady shoveling snow in her shorts. Some will remember her as the genuine loving person she was. She was fiercely loyal to her family and friends, always willing to help at the drop of a hat. Laura will live on in the hearts and minds of those left behind and in that way will live on for years and generations. Laura’s son wish’s those who miss her and remember her to carry on and hold that memory, as she wrote in her final weeks “Love is Forever.”
