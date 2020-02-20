Laura J. Sargent

Laura lived a full life and was loved by those she touched, through work or life in general. She leaves behind a legacy of love and strength unmatched by few. Those who knew her know of her strength and stubborn nature, never daunted by what life threw her way, surviving car crashes and loss, holding her head high. Some will remember her as the “crazy” lady shoveling snow in her shorts. Some will remember her as the genuine loving person she was. She was fiercely loyal to her family and friends, always willing to help at the drop of a hat. Laura will live on in the hearts and minds of those left behind and in that way will live on for years and generations. Laura’s son wish’s those who miss her and remember her to carry on and hold that memory, as she wrote in her final weeks “Love is Forever.”