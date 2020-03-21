July, 31, 1959 — March 4, 2020

ROCHESTER — On the evening of Wednesday, March 4, Laura J. Currie passed away surrounded by family. Laura will be remembered always as a strong, hardworking and loving woman and mother. She fought through cancer and illnesses for years and we take some comfort in knowing she passed peacefully and can now rest easy.

Laura loved her children, many family and friends. Some of her favorite things were: dancing, gardening, yoga, being on a beach soaking in sunshine, watching and listening to live music and traveling back home to Glens Falls.

She leaves many aching hearts behind here on Earth: her daughters, Jessica Casey (Gregory) and Amanda Currie (fiancé Bob); her son Brent Currie (Christi) and her special children at heart Shelby Barber and Brandon Barber; her grandchildren, Brayden, Ashlyn and Adrian; her father, Burton Brilling and her mother, Joyce Chandler; her siblings: Elizabeth Brilling, Joseph Brilling (Laurie), Amy Miller (John), Steve Brilling and many loved Nieces and Nephews.

The family will be celebrating her life with loved ones locally here in Rochester, on her birthday July 31.

Donations in lieu of flowers to www.Donate3.cancer.org.

