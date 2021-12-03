July 7, 1962 – Nov. 24, 2021

NEW YORK — Laura Faye Van Dusen died on November 24, 2021, at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital from complications of a long illness.

Born in Glens Falls, NY, on July 7, 1962, Laura was the daughter of Sidney Hall Van Dusen and Gertrude (Denton) Van Dusen.

Laura graduated from Queensbury High School, Class of 1980, and completed her B.A. at Hartwick College in 1984.

Laura began her career at Putnam Investments in Boston in 1984, ultimately becoming a Vice President there. She later joined PriceWaterhouse as a Consultant and IBM Global Business Services, where she was a Senior Managing Consultant for financial services clients. Her colleagues remember Laura for her teamwork and for being a mentor to many.

Laura was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Linda Van Dusen.

She is survived by her brothers: Ralph Van Dusen of Spring Hill, FL, and his wife Beth, and Bruce Van Dusen of Boise, ID, and his wife Susan. Laura is also survived by her nieces: Kristen Van Dusen McCollum, of Frisco, TX, Erica Van Dusen Kohan, of Richmond, VA, and Margaret Van Dusen Williams, of New Orleans, LA; and her nephew, Peter Van Dusen of New Orleans, LA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the WWAARC Foundation, 436 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY 12804, in Laura’s memory, in support of the Van Dusen Respite Center.

A private memorial service will occur at a later time.