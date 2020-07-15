Dec. 4, 1972 — July 7, 2020

LEXINGTON — Laura Ann Juckett (Harmon), 47 of Lexington passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center.

She is survived by her husband, Michael A. Harmon of Lexington; her sister, Lynn Juckett Hooker (Brandon) of Sanford, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Selina Harmon; brother-in-law, Tom Harmon (Ruth Ann); aunts: Nancy Juckett Brown and Carol DuFour Bauman; nieces: Amanda Ricketson, Kacie Harmon, Karlie Harmon; nephews: Alex Cavanagh and Brandon (BJ) Hooker. She had many great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends near and far. She was preceded in death by her father, David W. Juckett of Indian Lake and mother, Nancy DuFour Ellis of Greensboro, North Carolina.

Laura graduated from Lee County Senior High School in Sanford, North Carolina in 1990. She went on to attend UNC Wilmington where she met lifelong best friends, Jodie, Monica and Sarah. She was currently employed by Edward Jones in Lexington. Laura was the most loving and caring person you would ever meet. She loved to travel and genuinely loved every living creature. Laura never met a stranger and had a contagious smile. She will leave an everlasting impact on everyone that was lucky enough to have known her.