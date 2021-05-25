Aug. 28, 1948—May 22, 2021
GANSEVOORT—Larry Sterling Ball, 72, went into the loving arms of the Lord on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at his home.
Born on August 28, 1948, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the Mildred (Farrell) Rundell and the late Sterling Harold Ball.
Larry graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1966. After graduation he enlisted into the United States Army and was stationed in Vietnam where he received many medals and was a sergeant.
On October 11, 1969, Larry married the love of his life, Linda Burgess of the Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana at the Saratoga Free Methodist Church.
He was a member and trustee of the Glens Falls Free Methodist Church. He served as a VISA volunteer in Haiti.
For 30 years, Larry worked for Finch Pruyn as a lift truck mechanic and often lovingly called “Larry lift truck” by his coworkers until his retirement in 2004.
Larry loved spending time with family, fishing, camping, hunting, and traveling.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 51 years, Linda of Gansevoort; his mother, Mildred Rundell of Gansevoort; his children: Larry Ball II and his significant other, Michele Chase of Hudson Falls, Laura Brill and her husband, Dennis of Fort Ann; his grandchildren: Kenneth Ball of Greensboro, NC, Larry Ball of Gansevoort, Justina Ball of South Glens Falls, James Ball of Hudson Falls, Harlee Ball of Greensboro, NC, Caleb Rich of Gansevoort, Noah Rich of South Glens Falls, Alice Wright of Fort Ann; seven great grandchildren; his siblings: William Ball and his wife, Stephanie, James Ball and his wife, Michelle, Linda Pollack, Peggy Ball, Helen O’Connor and her husband, Jeff; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Larry’s request there will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at First Baptist Church of South Glens Falls, 1721 Route 9, South Glens Falls, NY 12803 with the Pastor Francis Galerie, officiating.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Larry’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
