Aug. 28, 1948—May 22, 2021

GANSEVOORT—Larry Sterling Ball, 72, went into the loving arms of the Lord on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at his home.

Born on August 28, 1948, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the Mildred (Farrell) Rundell and the late Sterling Harold Ball.

Larry graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1966. After graduation he enlisted into the United States Army and was stationed in Vietnam where he received many medals and was a sergeant.

On October 11, 1969, Larry married the love of his life, Linda Burgess of the Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana at the Saratoga Free Methodist Church.

He was a member and trustee of the Glens Falls Free Methodist Church. He served as a VISA volunteer in Haiti.

For 30 years, Larry worked for Finch Pruyn as a lift truck mechanic and often lovingly called “Larry lift truck” by his coworkers until his retirement in 2004.

Larry loved spending time with family, fishing, camping, hunting, and traveling.