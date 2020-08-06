Aug. 18, 1943 — Aug. 3 2020
PUTNAM STATION — Larry (Ragu) S. Maiolo, of Putnam Station, went into the arms of the Lord, unexpectedly, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
Born August 18, 1943 in New Rochelle, he was the son of the late Gismondo “Jesse” and Jennie (Brainard) Maiolo.
On March 17, 1979, Larry married Bonnie S. Monroe at Truthville Baptist Church in Truthville. He was proud to have traveled through life with her by his side.
Larry was a member of the Lakeside Regional Church in Hague, where he worshiped his Lord and met many wonderful friends.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, going out to eat, which sometimes included many loaves of bread. Larry loved planting flowers around his beautiful property in Putnam and taking his two dogs, Izzy and Vali, out for walks. He will be remembered for carrying himself with effortless kindness, always looking out for others in need. In his younger years, he volunteered at Daytop Village Drug Rehab in Millbrook, where he took great pride in helping people get back on their feet. Larry’s stoic gentleness and huge heart made him a quick friend to everyone he met. Never acting his age, he could put younger men to shame. With his keen sense of humor, Larry could always put a smile on your face and if you would lend him an ear, he would gladly talk for hours, about anything and everything. He started playing lotto with his mother and continued that tradition after her passing. He would always play “her numbers”, sometimes letting his children pick numbers and would have all the up to date jackpots. Larry took many memorable trips with his family, and always looked forward to the next beach vacation, where he would share wonderful memories. Recently he took a trip to Mexico with his wife, brother and sister-in-law, where he rode a horse along the oceanside and a trip to Aruba, where he took a trip in a submarine to the ocean floor. Most of all, Larry was passionate about lifting weights which he did every day.
Larry was an adored husband, father and grandfather who will be missed beyond words.
Besides his parents, Larry was welcomed to Heaven by his father-in-law, Richard Monroe and his brother-in-law, John Monroe.
Those left to cherish his memories include his loving wife of 41 years, Bonnie S. Maiolo of Putnam Station; his children, Larry S. Maiolo and his wife, Angie of Ticonderoga, Michael Maiolo and his wife, Heide of Hartford, Cassandra S. Maille and her husband, Nick of Queensbury, as well as Kimberly (Chris) and Rebecca and their mother, Irene; his “adopted” daughter, Martha Crammond of Putnam Station; his seven loving grandchildren; his siblings, Genevieve Davidson of Kenner, Louisiana, Betty Ann Maloney of Fort Worth, Texas and Jesse Maiolo of Queensbury; his mother-in-law, Florence Monroe; his brothers-in-law, William (Kathy) Monroe, Donnie (Elaine) Monroe and James (Judy) Monroe; his sisters-in-law, Laurie (Brian) Thatcher, Lilly (John) Hickey, Melissa (Adam) Puccino; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call Friday, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Wilcox and Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin Street in Ticonderoga.
A memorial service will be conducted on Friday, at 3:30 p.m., following the calling hours at the funeral home, with the Reverend Skip Trembley, officiating.
Memorial donations in memory of Larry may be made to Lakeside Regional Church, 9803 Graphite Mountain Rd., Hague, NY 12836.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com or www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
