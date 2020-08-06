Larry (Ragu) S. Maiolo

He enjoyed spending time with his family, going out to eat, which sometimes included many loaves of bread. Larry loved planting flowers around his beautiful property in Putnam and taking his two dogs, Izzy and Vali, out for walks. He will be remembered for carrying himself with effortless kindness, always looking out for others in need. In his younger years, he volunteered at Daytop Village Drug Rehab in Millbrook, where he took great pride in helping people get back on their feet. Larry’s stoic gentleness and huge heart made him a quick friend to everyone he met. Never acting his age, he could put younger men to shame. With his keen sense of humor, Larry could always put a smile on your face and if you would lend him an ear, he would gladly talk for hours, about anything and everything. He started playing lotto with his mother and continued that tradition after her passing. He would always play “her numbers”, sometimes letting his children pick numbers and would have all the up to date jackpots. Larry took many memorable trips with his family, and always looked forward to the next beach vacation, where he would share wonderful memories. Recently he took a trip to Mexico with his wife, brother and sister-in-law, where he rode a horse along the oceanside and a trip to Aruba, where he took a trip in a submarine to the ocean floor. Most of all, Larry was passionate about lifting weights which he did every day.