Larry P. LaFountain

Jan. 31, 1958 - July 4, 2023

WARRENSBURG — Larry P. LaFountain, 65, of Warrensburg, NY went to rest in the Lord's arms, surrounded by his loving family and friends on July 4, 2023.

Larry was born on Jan, 31, 1958, in Tahawus, NY, to the late George "Pete" LaFountain and the late Mildred "Millie" Duprey LaFountain Clark. He attended Minerva Central School and Pottersville High School.

Larry was an avid motorcycle rider and enjoyed riding with his biker friends in his younger days. He also loved working with wood, Larry was known as the "wood wizard" making various wood projects. He loved his kitty cats, family and friends. Larry especially enjoyed drinking coffee at Cumby's and Stewarts with his friend Chuck Bederian.

"Fly high little brother on that motorcycle ride to the gateway of heaven. You earned your wings. We love you."

Predeceasing Larry are his brothers: Edward LaFountain, Michael LaFountain and Kevin John Clark; sister, Lisa LaFountain; and brother-in-law, Denny Prosser.

Larry is survived by brother, Clyde Clark; sisters: Doris Prosser and family, and Sue Hopkins and longtime companion, John Tennant; sister-in-law, Charlene Harrp LaFountain Granger and family; nieces: Ashley Clark (Brian Hopkins) and family, Priscilla Clark and family, Rebecca Carlton, Crystal LaFountain and family, and Jessica Smith and family; nephews: James Clark, Andrew Clark, Nick Clark and family, Lucus LaFountain and Richard "Bubby" (Tanya Hayes) Clark; special friends: Chuck Bederian and Lisa Alves.

A special thank you to Chuck Bederian and his girlfriend Lisa Alves for their true friendship, kindness, generosity and support to Larry along the way.

Larry's family would also like to thank the staff on the south wing at the Glens Falls Center and the staff on 4 West at Glens Falls Hospital for their care and compassion shown towards Larry.

A celebration of Larry's life will be held at Chuck Bederian and Lisa Alves home on July 30, 2023, from noon-4 p.m., 59 Rocky Ridge Road, Warrensburg.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

