Larry John Navalka

May 30, 1957—June 7, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Larry Navatka, age 65, went into the arms of The Lord on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 surrounded by his loving family following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Syracuse, NY to Leona (Przybylka) and Thadeus Navatka. Larry was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, counselor, coach and friend.

After serving in the U.S. Air Force at Shaw Air Force Base as a Security Police Officer he went on to earn a master’s degree in social work from SUNY Albany. It was there that he met his future wife Rita.

Larry worked for over 25 years at the WSWHE BOCES as a school social worker. After retirement, he worked part time at AIM Services for several years. Larry taught church school, volunteered at the community meals and helped with the food pantry and clothing closet at The Church of the Messiah. He volunteered for many organizations including The Baptist Church Thrift Shop, The Open Door and The Glens Falls Hospital. Larry coached his two children and many others for over 10 years for AYHA. He brought his special gift for serving others and his zest for life to every endeavor.

Larry loved God, his family and friends, hockey, the outdoors, paddling, biking, cross country skiing, traveling and anything to do with Canada. He was a talented runner in high school and college. Larry participated in many Adirondack Runners Club races and other area races in NY and VT. Larry adored his two children, Jake and Jolie. He was a devoted and loving husband. He and Rita cherished their marriage and the beautiful, adventure-filled life they built together. Larry planned many amazing trips throughout the U.S. and Canada and he was extremely proud of his Polish heritage.

Larry was predeceased by his parents and numerous aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Rita; his son, Jake; his daughter, Jolie and her fiance Andrew; brother Richard and his wife Maureen. Larry is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law: Michael (Suzanne), Amy (Erik), Constance (Hank), and Frank (William); his nieces and nephews: Sean, Kevin, Jessica, Mikaela, Casey and Milo; his best friend Gary and his wife Kathy.

Friends and family are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Saint Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 600 Gansevoort Road, South Glens Falls, NY. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to can send a donation to the Open Door Mission, 226 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

