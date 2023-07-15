Larry J. Cleveland

QUEENSBURY — Larry J. Cleveland passed away on July 11, 2023.

Larry was the son of the late Lawrence W. Cleveland and Marjorie "Mollie" (Sensical) Cleveland. He was also predeceased by his brother-in-law, Wayne Barber.

He was a career public safety servant, having been employed by the Lake George and Queensbury Police Departments, and Warren County Sheriff's Office. In addition, he was an adjunct faculty member for many years, teaching for SUNY Adirondack, Hudson Valley Community College, The College of Saint Rose, and Plattsburgh State College. He and his business partner owned and operated Northway Self Storage in Queensbury for over 21 years.

Family survivors include his sister, Carolyn "Lynn" Barber; his two nephews: Scott Barber, and his wife Tina and children: Elizabeth, John, and Lyndsey; Michael Barber, and his wife Lori and children: Daniel and Grace; and his niece, Robin Barber, and her children: Mollie and Joshua.

He is also survived by his best friend and longtime business partner, John Shine, and his wife Michele and children: Caleb and Nathan.

At Larry's request, there are no calling hours or funeral service scheduled.

