June 14, 1950—May 2, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Larry H. Gonyo, 71, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, May 2, 2022, with loved ones at his side.

Born June 14, 1950, in Plattsburgh, NY, he was the son of the late Harold Gonyo and Shirley Harris and raised by his late grandparents, Charles and Bertha Ayotte.

Following graduation from Beekmantown High School in 1967 Larry traveled the country and did a variety of jobs. Later, he graduated from Adirondack Community College. He pursued a career with UPS as supervisor as well as with MAC Tools.

On Aug. 24, 1974, Larry married his beloved wife, Gail Cromie in Peru, NY at the Peru Community Church.

Larry had numerous careers and loved each new challenge but especially meeting new people and hearing their stories. He was well-read and enjoyed seeing new places whether in person or through books and magazines. He loved God’s creation, especially while fishing on a riverbank, traveling in the Adirondacks or going on whale watching in Maine.

Larry loved the Lord and loved to talk about the teachings of Dr. Norman Vincent Peale and Dr. Robert Schuller. His walk to Emmaus was a life changing experience which deepened his spiritual life. It was through his faith that he was able to face his medical challenges.

He was a great cook and had many wonderful times working in the kitchen preparing church dinners and serving on the Emmaus kitchen team. He was frequently watching cooking shows and trying to improve their recipes.

Larry was a family man. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren. He always wanted to know about their lives and activities and loved spending time with them.

Larry was a Renaissance man and some of his many enjoyments included church dinners, fishing, photography, playing cards, cooking, and trying new recipes, reading, studying Scripture and the Bible, traveling to visit family, eating lobster in Maine, and spending time with his wife of 47 years. He was also an accomplished bowler with a perfect score of 300 and a 700 series. During squirt gun fights with his seven grandchildren, he was the biggest kid of all.

Larry was a member of Ducks Unlimited, the Emmaus Community and was a longtime churchgoer with a special interest in community meals, dinners, breakfasts, Bible studies, and a current member of New Beginnings Community Church.

Larry lived life his way and did not conform to the world’s way. He was always true to his Lord, his family and friends, and especially to himself.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, Larry was predeceased by his brother and best friend, Barry Gonyo; his sister, Shannon Wagner; his brother-in-law, Alan “Al” Brault; his father and mother-in-law, Donald and Edith Cromie.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gail (Cromie) Gonyo; his children: Brian Gonyo (Keerthi), Carol Sue Carlson (Brent), Jay Gonyo (Angel); his granddaughters: Laila, Raina and Sarina Gonyo; his grandsons: Gunnar, Bridger, Thatcher, and Trapper Carlson; and his grand-dogs: Kiki and Athena; his sister, Carla Bubb; his sister-in-law, Dawn Brault; as well as nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will take place Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 4:30 p.m. with the Rev. Randy Gross officiating.

A gathering will take place at Bogey’s Pub and Grill following the service.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to T6 and Medical ICU staff and physicians at Glens Falls Hospital and the medical ICU staff and physicians at Albany Medical Center.

In loving memory of Larry, contributions may be made to New Beginnings Community Church, 487 Dix Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804, Guiding Eyes for The Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598, or to the Glens Falls Soup Kitchen, 226 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.