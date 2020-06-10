July 26, 1936 — June 6, 2020
MOREAU — Larry E. Lambert, 83, of Moreau, passed away on June 6, 2020.
Born July 26, 1936 in Champlain, he was the son of the late George and Lucille (Deyette) Lambert.
On Sept. 7, 1980, Larry married Joan Nail at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Utica.
For a time, Larry was employed by Dell Music in Utica, where he provided guitar lessons for customers of the store. He also did this for Hilton Music in Albany. Larry played at the Grand Ole Opry for Dottie West, a country music singer and songwriter.
Larry was a well-known entertainer who started out in his fathers’ band, The Rambling Rangers, at a young age on the radio station, WWSC. Larry was a steel-guitar player and a lead-guitar player He played weddings and parties with many local musicians under the name of New Country Band with Jack Dixon, Wayne Nichols, his daughter, Karry, and Patti Dixon and Johnny Blackmer. Larry also had a fan club called New Country Fan Club, who played once a month for the VFW in West Glens Falls, for the public.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Joan Lambert, whom he loved dearly; his three children, Karry Martindale her husband, Kevin, of Whitehall, Sherry Annutto and her husband, Dan, of Ilion and Debbie Lucenti and her husband, Frank, of Rome; his grandchildren, Logan Clark, Riley Clark, Kaylin Martindale, Frank Lucenti, Alan Annutto, Conlin Sterusky, Alyse Sterusky and Rachael Lyon; many nieces and nephews as well as many dear and close friends.
Larry’s family wishes to thank the staff at Glens Falls Hospital and anyone else who may have helped him along the way. Also thank you to friends and long-time family members, Gail and Scott Whittemore who has been by their side for 40 years.
Friends may call from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.
A memorial service will be held following the calling hour.
Donations in memory of Larry may be sent to American Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
