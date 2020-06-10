× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

July 26, 1936 — June 6, 2020

MOREAU — Larry E. Lambert, 83, of Moreau, passed away on June 6, 2020.

Born July 26, 1936 in Champlain, he was the son of the late George and Lucille (Deyette) Lambert.

On Sept. 7, 1980, Larry married Joan Nail at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Utica.

For a time, Larry was employed by Dell Music in Utica, where he provided guitar lessons for customers of the store. He also did this for Hilton Music in Albany. Larry played at the Grand Ole Opry for Dottie West, a country music singer and songwriter.

Larry was a well-known entertainer who started out in his fathers’ band, The Rambling Rangers, at a young age on the radio station, WWSC. Larry was a steel-guitar player and a lead-guitar player He played weddings and parties with many local musicians under the name of New Country Band with Jack Dixon, Wayne Nichols, his daughter, Karry, and Patti Dixon and Johnny Blackmer. Larry also had a fan club called New Country Fan Club, who played once a month for the VFW in West Glens Falls, for the public.