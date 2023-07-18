Nov. 20, 1971—July 13, 2023

ARGYLE — Larry Dessaint, 75, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at St. Peter’s Hospital.

Born on Oct. 16, 1947, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Harvey and Ida (Patten) Dessaint.

Larry married Susan Brown on Nov. 20, 1971, at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward.

He proudly served in the 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army and during the Vietnam conflict. Upon returning home, Larry raised a family and was able to retire after working for 28 years at UPS.

He enjoyed keeping a pristine lawn, puttering in his garage, driving his Mustang, spending time with family and friends, and watching his grandchildren play ball.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Daniel Dessaint.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 52 years, Susan; his children: Travis (Anastasia) Dessaint, Danelle (Bill) LaPann; his grandchildren, Teddy, Arina, Casey, Ryan; his siblings, Anita Godfrey, Sandra (Frank) Touart, Sharon (Marty) Bello, Roxane (Mike) Dorsey, Karl Dessaint, Mark Dessaint, Jackie (Bob) Beard; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Larry’s request, there will be no calling hours.

Service and burial will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. The family would like to invite everyone to the Schuylerville American Legion at 4 p.m.

Memorial donations in Larry’s memory can be made to the Argyle Youth Commission, 5023 NY 40, Argyle, NY 12809.

Memorial donations in Larry's memory can be made to the Argyle Youth Commission, 5023 NY 40, Argyle, NY 12809.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle NY 12809.