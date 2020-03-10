Oct. 14, 1956 — March 6, 2020
WARRENSBURG — It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Larry D. Collier, 63, of Jenni Jill Loop, on Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 due to a sudden and unexpected illness.
Born Oct. 14, 1956, he was the son of the late Lorene and Monroe Collier, and raised in Southwestern Virginia in the town of Big Stone Gap and the coal camps of Andover. Larry relocated with his wife, Crystal, to the cool blue north in 1982 and the town of Warrensburg became their home. Together for 40 years, they shared a love and commitment to each other that many only dream to have.
Larry was a kind and gentle man who exemplified peace and simplicity without pretense. He was devoted to his family and friends, with home being the best place to be. The door was always open and he was willing to help anyone in any way he could and believed that all humanity is universally connected. He embraced his Cherokee ancestry and never lost the Appalachian traditions, music, and folklore of his birthplace. He was a true fan of Mark Twain and Jimmy Buffett and was the consummate Parrot Head, ready with a tale to tell or a song to sing. Larry reveled in nature and had a deep appreciation for being a steward to care for Mother Earth, and to give back for all her gifts. Not a day passed without giving thanks to the Great Spirit.
Larry had varied employment experience throughout his life which reflected his empathetic nature. As a life skills instructor for disabled adults to providing home health services, to maintenance and landscaping, his desire to provide to others was paramount. He was also a licensed wildlife rehabilitator. He also enjoyed watching football and hockey, especially traveling to many states and Canada when his son was on the ice.
Though our hearts are broken, Larry’s memory and legacy to live simply and love greatly will be forever cherished by his wife and soulmate, Crystal, and their beloved son, Andrew (Valeri) of Lake George; his granddaughter, Maddi Weiler; his treasured sister, Sue (Dennis) Sturgill of Powell Valley, Virginia; as well as several nieces and nephews in Virginia and Tennessee. He also had many friends who are as family, especially Norm and Bonnie Jenks, Matt Gonroff, Darren Duell and Geoff Freebern. He also had the unique role with many of his son’s friends who were always a part of their home and family, especially Mike Weiler, Brian O’Neal, Mike Donato, and Jordan Oakden. There are so many others, you know who you are.
Friends may call on Larry’s family from 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. Per Larry’s request, casual attire is preferred.
A funeral service to celebrate his life will immediately follow the visitation at 4 p.m., at the funeral home.
In keeping with Larry’s wishes for cremation, his ashes will be retained to be joined by those of his wife at a later time. “Till then my love, till next time my friend, we will keep the light on.”
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the recovery efforts for Puerto Rico, Wildlife Relief in Australia, or to North Country Wild care, to support wildlife rehabilitation.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.
