Oct. 14, 1956 — March 6, 2020

WARRENSBURG — It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Larry D. Collier, 63, of Jenni Jill Loop, on Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 due to a sudden and unexpected illness.

Born Oct. 14, 1956, he was the son of the late Lorene and Monroe Collier, and raised in Southwestern Virginia in the town of Big Stone Gap and the coal camps of Andover. Larry relocated with his wife, Crystal, to the cool blue north in 1982 and the town of Warrensburg became their home. Together for 40 years, they shared a love and commitment to each other that many only dream to have.

Larry was a kind and gentle man who exemplified peace and simplicity without pretense. He was devoted to his family and friends, with home being the best place to be. The door was always open and he was willing to help anyone in any way he could and believed that all humanity is universally connected. He embraced his Cherokee ancestry and never lost the Appalachian traditions, music, and folklore of his birthplace. He was a true fan of Mark Twain and Jimmy Buffett and was the consummate Parrot Head, ready with a tale to tell or a song to sing. Larry reveled in nature and had a deep appreciation for being a steward to care for Mother Earth, and to give back for all her gifts. Not a day passed without giving thanks to the Great Spirit.