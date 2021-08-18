Nov. 1, 1940—Aug. 7, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Laraine M. Lee, 70, of 44 Willow Brook Road, passed away unexpectedly on August 7, 2021 at her home.

She was born on November 1, 1940 in Rutland, VT the daughter of the late James T. and Mildred C. (Gaines) Day. Laraine was a graduate of Whitehall High School Class of 1958.

Laraine retired from Washington County Department of Social Services after 27 years of service.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her sister Nancy Roseboom and brother James Day.

Survivors include her daughter Terri L. Archambault of Queensbury; two sons: William Archambault and his wife Jennifer, of Morganton, GA, Michael Archambault of Whitehall, NY; three sisters: Dorothy Dennis of Whitehall, Karen Gordon of Kingsbury, and Marsha Hoffman and her husband Charlie of Conway, SC; five grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Greenmount Cemetery in Whitehall. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.

