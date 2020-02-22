Jan. 23, 1926 — Feb. 20, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Lansing George Elliott, 94, of Hudson Falls passed away peacefully with his loving and devoted wife of 70 years, Lorraine A., at his side at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

Lansing was born on Jan. 23, 1926 in the home of his parents, Agnes Bishop and George H. Elliott.

After graduating from Hudson Falls High School in 1943, Lansing served two years in the United States Navy.

He married Lorraine A. Barber of Whitehall, N.Y., in 1950 and owned and operated Elliott Block Co. until his retirement in 1991.

In retirement, Lansing was an avid reader. He was also a master gardener. His love of gardening and skill in growing vegetables has now inspired three generations to grow gardens of their own.

Lansing is survived by his wife, Lorraine; sister, Agnes Wakeman; sister, Marilyn Fraiser and her husband, James; sister, Anne McCarthy and her husband, Gerald. He is also survived by his son, William and his wife, Heather; daughter, Janice Milligan and her husband, Ralph; daughter-in-law, Tammy; daughter, Mary Morgan and her husband, Len; son, David and his wife, Andrea; his nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.