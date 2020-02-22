Jan. 23, 1926 — Feb. 20, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Lansing George Elliott, 94, of Hudson Falls passed away peacefully with his loving and devoted wife of 70 years, Lorraine A., at his side at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Lansing was born on Jan. 23, 1926 in the home of his parents, Agnes Bishop and George H. Elliott.
After graduating from Hudson Falls High School in 1943, Lansing served two years in the United States Navy.
He married Lorraine A. Barber of Whitehall, N.Y., in 1950 and owned and operated Elliott Block Co. until his retirement in 1991.
You have free articles remaining.
In retirement, Lansing was an avid reader. He was also a master gardener. His love of gardening and skill in growing vegetables has now inspired three generations to grow gardens of their own.
Lansing is survived by his wife, Lorraine; sister, Agnes Wakeman; sister, Marilyn Fraiser and her husband, James; sister, Anne McCarthy and her husband, Gerald. He is also survived by his son, William and his wife, Heather; daughter, Janice Milligan and her husband, Ralph; daughter-in-law, Tammy; daughter, Mary Morgan and her husband, Len; son, David and his wife, Andrea; his nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Lee; his sister, Evelyn; and his son, George.
He was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church of Hudson Falls and a long-time member of Knights of Columbus.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Mon. Feb. 24, at St. Mary’st. Paul’s Catholic Church, with internment to follow in the spring.
Memorial donations in Lansing’s memory may be sent to the Fort Hudson Health Care Facility, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.